NBC Rabaul transmitter commissioned

Minister for Information Communication Technology Timothy Masiu and ENB Governor Michael Marum switched on the transmitter as the first to go on live during the commissioning.

The Minister was accompanied by the Managing Director of the National Broadcasting Corporation Kora Nou, Board Member Chris Mora and other delegates from the National Broadcasting Corporation.

Minister Masiu said the AM Radio Transmitter will cater for more listeners in the NGI region and other remote centers within the province.

He said this is the third in the country after the Southern region in Waigani that was commissioned in November 2023, while the first was in the Highlands region - Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province in 2021.

Minister Masiu said the transmission will complement and enhance the current FM transmission system in PNG and improve NBC’s radio coverage.

"I have told the NBC Board and Management that investing in modern broadcasting equipment and adopting digital broadcasting technologies can enhance the overall quality of radio signals," he said

Meanwhile, Governor Marum thanked the Government for recognizing the people of East New Britain in making sure the people are connected through radio transmitters.

Marum said radio is used as a tool of communication in the province and with this new AM Transmitter most remote areas in the province whom do not have radio coverage will pick up.

The Governor urged the surrounding communities to take ownership of the property.