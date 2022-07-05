NBC Morobe Crew Attacked

The tinted 10-seater was stoned following a misunderstanding between residents there and the NBC crew at the Milfordhaven polling venue.

The NBC team reported that their camera was snatched by some men there, but was returned soon after.

After hearing of the incident, Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso, and his team spoke with NBC and advised all media personnel to make sure they can be clearly identified as media, whether it means to drive around in a marked vehicle or wear their uniforms and ID cards.

Reverend Vai Boane, a pastor from Malaita United Church, also apologised on behalf of the community.

“This compound consists of different ethnic groups and what we have just witnessed was a misunderstanding among the crowd.

“Mi olsem pasta mi tok sore tru,” he stated.

“Our apologies to whoever that was affected.”

The situation was resolved soon after and media personnel were able to cover Rosso’s voting.