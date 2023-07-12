NBC Board members sworn-in

The four new members include Ian Tarutia as Chairman, Henao Iduhu (Deputy Chairman), Peter Moka and Chris Mora (Members).

Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Timothy Masiu acknowledged the new members highlighting the importance of experience and expertise in driving the corporation forward.

“The combination of experience and knowledge within our new board holds great promise for the future of NBC,” stated Minister Masiu.

Masiu said the diverse backgrounds of the board members, which encompassed both corporate and public service experiences, will bring the ability to renew and innovate the Corporation.

He acknowledged the support of provincial governments, as well as the National Government’s investment through the Public Investment Program (PIP) Budget since 2019.

“To support this mission, the government has pledged further investment in the Medium-Term Development Plan 4 under the Connect PNG Infrastructure Strategic Priority Area,” said Minister Masiu.

“As the Minister responsible, I called upon NBC to establish a strong partnership with the Information Services Division within the Department of Information and Communications Technology.”

Masiu highlighted the recent regional consultation workshop and announced upcoming public consultations in the four main regions of PNG.

“These consultations aim to gather maximum feedback to finalize the policy for consideration by the Cabinet. The policy, once implemented, will strengthen free and responsible media, enhancing NBC’s role as the primary institution for disseminating information effectively and responsibly.”

