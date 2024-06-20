Nayudo reconciliation a success

The reconciliations which occurred in Sewan and Gwarawon villages in the treacherous and remote areas of the Raicoast District was a breakthrough for the police force in Madang Province. For four years, reactive approaches had escalated causing a stand off between the notorious ‘Nau yet, nau yet’ Hetwara Gang. Not only that, it also resulted in casualties from both factions and even the police. Police personnel have also faced adversities resulting from the harsh environment conditions of the area.

Rural Commander Peter Gorek shared that when he saw that things were not going the right direction, it was time to take a different approach. He challenged the Nayudo President Senuka Kaku to take ownership and apprehend suspects of a 12-year-old girl’s rape and murder. This was the first step towards the reconciliation program.

Mr. Kaku returned and utilized the reformed Hetwara Gang members to assist police in capturing the seven suspects. This continued until all suspects were captured and sentenced to Beon Correctional Institute and leading to the peace-making ceremony.

Despite threats by relatives of the criminals, Mr. Kaku persistently organized and coordinated the peace ceremony. Mr. Kaku fought hard until he was given the opportunity to commence the reconciliation program.

So much negativity had been put forward towards the reconciliation program as many authorities had no belief that this would pull through and that it would likely end in disaster. Mr. Kaku now had the arduous task of sourcing logistics and funding to carry forward his agenda.

People in the area were fed up of the killings, the rapes and lawlessness which has lasted or four years and the approach by Kaku was welcomed by many who worked with him to successfully staging the historic event for Nayudo LLG and the reconciliations in Sewan and Gwarawon village in March 2024.

President Kaku has now appealed to the PPC to consider adopting the community policing strategy and to continue to assist with training and funding for Community Police Units in the area as it has proven to be effective, despite the geographically challenged location.

The leaders of Nayudo reported that from the reconciliation date until today, Nayudo has been peaceful with no major hiccups and women and children have been moving around freely carrying out their daily activities.