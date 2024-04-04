Naval Base on course for completion

It is one of the largest naval facilities in the Pacific and encompasses an international standard wharf for Guardian-class military vessels and smaller boat operations. The infrastructure project also includes training and living accommodation facilities for the PNG Defence Force and visiting forces and medical/dental facilities.

The Lombrum Project is a vital infrastructure that will enhance and restore the sovereign capability of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) to protect PNG’s maritime borders and resources through a broad program of mentoring, tailored training, and infrastructure development at the PNGDF Naval Base.

Defence Minister Dr. Billy Joseph was accompanied by senior PNGDF and Australian Defence Force (ADF) officials to the Lombrum Naval Base construction site yesterday for an inspection. The Minister was briefed onsite by the contractor and ADF officials that the facilities are built to last 20 years with minimal maintenance. It is expected to be completed by Sept 2024, possibly handing it over to the PNGDF in November 2024.

While inspecting the new infrastructure taking shape, Minister Joseph applauded the Australian Government for investing in the Lombrum Naval Base project.

“This is a vital naval infrastructure that will not only serve PNG but the region as well, for regional security with the rise of Illegal Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, human and drug trafficking, humanitarian assistance, and emergency and disaster relief efforts. We give credit to the Governments of Australia for their support in delivering this international standard infrastructure project”, Dr. Billy said.

Minister Joseph further said that “the project did not only meet our security needs and priorities but is also designed to benefit the local community through the provision of employment opportunities and skills development”.

The Joint Initiative is a natural extension of Australia’s longstanding partnership with PNG through our Defence Cooperation Program. It also supports the Pacific Maritime Security Program, which is providing four Guardian-class patrol boats to the PNGDF that will be based at the Lombrum Naval Base in Manus.

While in Manus, Minister Joseph also inspected the HMPGS Rokus Lokinap, which has just returned from the unsuccessful rescue mission in search of the missing people off the coast of New Ireland.

“Although we did not get the results we were hoping for, I thank you all for your efforts”, Minister Joseph said in acknowledging the crew members.