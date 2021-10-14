Nature Park’s Wildlife Carers

At the Port Moresby Nature Park, wildlife carers go through some serious training and learning sessions through its annual internship program in order to earn their place as a wildlife carer.

This quarter, the Park has selected another three interns from various tertiary institutions to be part of its wildlife internship program.

Daniella Kapi, Esther Hulum and Christobeth Audubom are three interns who will undergo the internship program for 12 weeks under the guidance of Wildlife Manager, Ishimu Bebe.

“We are happy to have another group of interns join us as we advocate for more young leaders to take up roles that would help protect our endemic wildlife,” said Ishimu Bebe, Port Moresby Nature Park’s Wildlife Manager.

“These three interns will be placed in three rounds where they care for mammals, birds and assist in food preparations for the animals. Internship programs are one of the best ways to experience what it is like to be a wildlife carer and it’s always fully supported by the entire wildlife team so it is a great learning experience for the interns,” added Bebe.

Christobeth attended the University of Natural Resources and Environment (UNRE). She said, “Finally I am happy to be an intern at the Nature Park as I get to apply the skills that I have learnt in the field that I graduated from. I am looking forward to learning as much as I can during my internship as the Port Moresby Nature Park.”

There are many challenges accompanied with having the opportunity of working as a wildlife intern at a welfare accredited zoo. Some of these are: