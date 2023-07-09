Nationwide survey on media policy concluded

He said the comprehensive survey, which spanned all four regions of Papua New Guinea, received 1,620 responses, representing an important and diverse cross-section of the nation.



Minister Masiu said the aim of the survey was to collect views on the current state of the media sector and solicit recommendations on areas where the government should intervene.

He added that the distribution was done online, as well as through robust advertisements on radio, TV, newspapers, and digital platforms.



Minister Masiu in a media statement said the methodical and inclusive approach adopted in this process reflects the government's commitment to ensuring that the National Media Development Policy is grounded in the realities and needs of the people.

“The analysis and report of the survey findings are now also completed. These crucial insights will then be incorporated into the draft Policy, ensuring the voice of our people are reflected in the final document.”



He said further in the policy formulation process, the public consultation on the survey findings and the 4th Draft of the National Media Development Policy will take place across all regions from the 11th through to 21st July.



The Minister encouraged all stakeholders to participate in these consultations and contribute to the development of this critical policy.



The final draft of the National Media Development Policy will be presented to the Central Agency Coordinating Committee and the National Executive Council, immediately after.

“Pending approval, we anticipate drafting any necessary legislation in August. Our aim is to have all legislative processes completed by the end of that month,” said Minister Masiu.



He stated that this timeline underscores the Government's commitment to develop the media sector for social and economic growth and in line with the countries objectives as highlighted also MTDP IV 2023- 2027.

“I wish to reiterate the importance of this policy in ensuring that our media sector continues to evolve in line with technological advances and societal changes. The input of every citizen in shaping this policy is invaluable and will undoubtedly contribute to a more vibrant, informed, and democratic Papua New Guinea.”

The Minister has reassured the people of PNG, “We will not control nor regulate the media but to make it stronger to answer to the continuing development of the country.”