Nationwide consultation to conclude in NCD

CRLC Secretary Dr. Mange Matui said this while announcing slight changes to the dates for the NCD consultation.

“The changes are made in light of the 3rd Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation and subsequent high-level meetings involving world leaders in the city next week, that will possibly affect our involvement with key stakeholders,” Dr. Matui said.

Dr. Matui said the NCD consultation was previously set for the 22nd to the 26th of May 2023, however it is now expected to take place between the 24th of May and 1st of June 2023.

CLRC is expected to meet with key stakeholders including the Governor and the Open Members of Parliament for NCD, the Motu-Koita Assembly Chairman and members, NCDC management, the heads of government agencies, students and academics at selected educational institutions including the University of Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Adventist University, public servants , selected Motu-Koita villages as well as representatives of women, youth, churches, business houses, NGOs, FBOs, special interest groups, persons with disability, and the general public.

Dr. Matui said with NCD being a mini-Papua New Guinea, the consultation is very important in terms of the kind and level of responses expected from the stakeholders.

“This is a good opportunity for the stakeholders to be directly involved in the law-making process of our country and as a result, take ownership of the consequential changes to our laws and policies,” he said.

Dr. Matui added that people also have until the 31st of June 2023 to submit views to CLRC through the online survey http://bitly.ws/AxiH, CLRC official Facebook page www.facebook/clrcpng, and written submissions that can be emailed, post mailed or hand delivered.

NCD is the last province to be consulted after consultation was successfully completed for all the other provinces and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville since the nationwide consultation began on the 6th of March 2023.

Whilst encouraging full stakeholder participation, Dr. Matui said the review is very timely and critical to the country’s future, as it asks and seeks solutions among the people on important national matters that ought to be attended to now after nearly 50 years of Independence.

The Review covers important areas including but not limited to: