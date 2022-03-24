National Women’s Day Today

In a statement, the Department for Community Development and Religion outlined that the 2022 theme is “Recognising women’s voices in decision-making”.

“Since post-independence, undeniably, women have equally contributed to the growth of our sovereign state,” said Religion, Youth and Community Development Minister, Wake Goi.

“We recently celebrated the first anniversary of the passing of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare. Our founding father has survived by his beautiful wife, Lady Veronica Somare.

“As we celebrate and give recognition to women in our country, we give special recognition to Lady Veronica for her unwavering love and loyalty that directly influenced the legacy her husband left behind as the founding father of our country.

“Whilst we have a substantial number of women in key decision-making positions within the public service and private sector, about 60 percent of our women are active participants in the informal economy sector. They sustain their families and contribute to communal obligations from earnings from the informal economic activities.

“At the political level, currently, the country does not have female representation in the national parliament. Therefore, the government is looking at some measures to ensure women are represented in Parliament come the 2022 National General Elections.

“In the meantime, on this occasion we celebrate the achievements of women leaders in the past in Nahau Rooney, Waliyato Clowes, Dame Josephine Abaijah, Loujaya Toni, Delilah Gore and Julie Soso.

“These women leaders have contributed a lot to nation building.

“Furthermore, at the sub-national level, there are more than 49 elected women members at the Local Level Government. There are also nominated women in the provincial assemblies.

“We recognise and celebrate these women as they are champion nation builders.

“As our women celebrate this important day, I call on all men and boys to join hands with our women and girls to contribute positively to building our country and making it a better place to live in.

“We all have to work together; putting our nation first.”

