National Weather Service calls for early action

This is according to the National Weather Service (NWS). It says this will put many communities at risk of drought leaving plenty without food and water in the coming months.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization’s Lazarus Dawa says that informing communities nationwide to preserve and conserve food and water supplies must start now before the start of the forecasted dry season come March 2024.

Emphasizing efforts already in place by FAO, Dawa says in collaboration with NWS, a methodology for triggering drought early actions and a warning system for a drought disaster was developed last year. Already, this strategy has been utilized to trigger anticipatory action in the Western Province.

The FAO works with the local communities by informing them through information gathered from NWS to advice on water conservation and management, and food storage.

The FAO has highlighted six ways for communities to protect their gardens during the dry season. It is advised that people in drought watch areas like Milne Bay, Northern and central highlands: action land use planning; diversify their farming system; plant drought tolerant crops; use soil management effectively; manage water wisely; keep soil surface covered; and, practice fire management.

Dawa recalls: “From past experience, El Nino that we encountered in 97 and 2015, the communities were very resilient, from the findings after those El Nino, they found out that people help themselves during those unfortunate times. So the most important thing that we can do now, getting mobilization and resources, but that won’t be enough to meet the majority of the population of the country, but the best thing we can do is equip them with is, the knowledge, when we are expecting drought to come in, what they should do early before the drought comes in.”

Food such as breadfruit, some nuts, cassava, taro, yam, dry land rice varieties, pawpaw, potatoes, and coconut have been reported to sustain communities who have experienced drought and severe dry seasons in the pats.

“We are in the wet season. But not all parts of the country will be getting the rain as expected. So we have to get the message out to the community that water conservation and preservation and harvesting at this time is crucial as we lead into the commencing of the dry season in March onwards,” said Dawa.