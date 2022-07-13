National Volunteers Day Celebrated

The event recognized the hard working people who have committed their time and energy into bringing about change and opportunities to communities in the country.

The day falls on 12th July, this year marks 32 years of existence with a long history of organizational knowledge and volunteer management since its inception on 12th April 1990.

NVS is known as an agency of the Government mandated to recruit, place and manage volunteers in the country as stipulated in the National Volunteer Service Act 1990.

The opening remarks were poignant accolades and urgent testimonials of thanks given by NVS Executive Director, Molly Willie, in recognizing the volunteers that continue to reach people and places that have needed assistance.

“I think a lot of times we take things for granted in life and I think of volunteers and what they do. The normal virtues of sacrifice. Many volunteers walk countless miles to get to where they have to serve in attending to sick patients that require medication and are unable to make the long walk.

“Even those that travel to deliver Literacy Programs do so much in trying to make sure no one is left behind in education,” Ms Willie said.

She said each year on the 12th of July, NVS makes it priority to honor these unsung heroes for the good deeds they do as they are not recognized enough as most of what they do for others is through personal sacrifice for the greater good.

Chairman of Council of NVS, Bernard Maladina said volunteerism is in our DNA no matter where you are in PNG and that everyone volunteers in one way or another, whether in a family setting, with friends or the community.

“We pay tribute to our volunteers. Since 1990 we’ve had several hundreds, the late Sir Bernard Narakobi, one of our imminent Papua New Guinean thinkers and philosophers he had the vision to start the National Volunteer Service. Volunteerism is very important and it’s a program that we fully support at the council level.

“That’s why I like the theme “Unlocking the power of volunteerism” that’s the theme that the Council wants to drive in the next five years.”

Mr Maladina also stated that NVS would like to promote the idea that whenever government departments or donors or churches they design programs to help the communities wherever they are. Then he sees the organization as a partner of choice.

This he says is because, with the current elections in action with three quarters of public servants resigned to contest for one reason or another.

“So the whole country is paralyzed, and delivery service is not reaching our people. Mothers from remote areas like Siassi island, they get pregnant go through a lot and need service from a doctor, and students in very remote areas have teachers who have abandoned their schools for whatever reasons leaving students on their own.

“This results in a lot of our children not getting an education. I think NVS is the partner of choice, where we can the intervention and we can deliver more. I am very happy that National Planning and other departments are taking notice now.”

Mr Maladina has pushed to the council that there will be regional offices throughout the country so that the volunteer administration office must be available to the people.