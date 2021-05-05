National Vaccine Roll out

‘Sleeves UP Be A Vaccine Champion’, is the motto of the nationwide vaccine rollout.

The motto is to emphasize that it is time to pull your sleeves up and get vaccinated.

The second round of vaccination starts tomorrow (Wednesday May 5). PM Marape was accompanied by Controller of National Pandemic Response, David Manning and the Secretary for Health Dr. Osborne Liko, WHO and UNICEF and participating donor partners.

Controller Manning said now that we are faced with 11,000 cases and 121 deaths due to COVID-19, it is necessary to take the appropriate and responsible steps.

“We are faced with many challenges but rarely is there an opportunity to present a solution. The solution that’s literally is in our hands,” Controller Manning said.

PM Marape expressed concern on the gravity of the situation with COVID-19.

“Papua New Guinea has felt the pain of COVID-19, you only ask the 11,000 positive cases who have been tested…. will they tell you that it is real and it’s not fake.”

He said amid many different beliefs and viewpoints we have in our country there have been also the other side of the spectrum and debate to tell us that COVID-19 is not real.

PM Marape being the first to volunteer to take the vaccination to show his concern for the safety of the citizens, he is still keeping to his word that vaccination will still be voluntary, even among the high risk and frontline health workers.