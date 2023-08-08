National REDD + Safeguard Guidelines launched

The launching on Thursday 3rd of August was officiated by members of Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA), the Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change Simon Kilepa and key partners.

Papua New Guinea has taken a global lead in seeking to combat climate change since 2005 at COP11 in Montreal, Canada when PNG and Costa Rica introduced the concept of REDD+ to the United Nationals Framework Conservation on Climate Change.

Since then, the government of PNG through the Climate Change and Development Authority with the support of partners have progress REDD+ readiness, demonstration and implementation in the country.

CCDA Acting Managing Director, William Lakain said the document was established to guide, accommodate and regulate project of REDD+ activities within the national REDD+ approached and established requirements which will inform regulation of the carbon trading space.

He said given the existence of the document, there is still a need to sustain strong in-country REDD+ safeguard guidelines.

William said PNG has shown leadership in addressing and capitalizing of negative effects of climate change and REDD+ is a viable indicator to support countries addressing climate change.

“Achieving RED+ through various land use and forestry sector, effective measures must be contributed towards strengthening long term economic growth and promoting community livelihoods while ensuring that PNG forest is suitability utilized,” Lakain said.

Meantime, Minister Kilepa said the document will provide the government with guidance to ensure regulatory is mandated for carbon oxide projects in PNG whist ensuring that landowner’s rights are protected.