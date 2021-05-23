National ratings conference to be conducted

The Minister for Education will officially open the conference in a brief ceremony on the evening of Sunday, May 23, at the Gateway Hotel.

The conference is conducted each year to rate the performances of the teaching staff in order to maintain high standards in schools.

This year is the sixth conference and will be attended by officers from School Inspections Division (SID), Teacher Education Division (TED) and Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) Division, Support Staff and Provincial Education Advisors.

The conference will rate a total of 5,460 reports written in 2020. The total number of reports to be rated this week increased by 1,187 from 2020.

The different reports to be rated include:

Secondary - 504 inspections reports and 182 personal reports – 686

Primary – 1848 inspections reports and 2471 personal reports – 4319

Elementary – 215 inspections and 134 personal reports – 349

NHS – 11 inspections reports and 18 personal reports – 29

FODE – 12 inspections reports and 11 personal reports – 23

TED – 19 inspections reports and 19 personal reports – 38

TVET – 120 inspections reports and 48 personal reports - 168

The panel members are tasked with the responsibility of assessing thousands of teachers, lecturers and instructors. They are also advised to be honest and fair in their assessments.