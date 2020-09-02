National Procurement Commission fully operational

Chief Executive Officer, Simon Bole, who was earlier engaged by the then CSTB as a special project advisor and consultant overseeing the Government’s procurement reform from 2015 to 2018, was confirmed CEO by the Government this year after acting in the position since 2019.

Bole said the Commission is now the only agency responsible for all public procurement activities in the country, and provinces and districts that have yet to establish their Provincial and District Procurement Committees must make it their immediate priority to facilitate their establishment.

“Governors and their provincial administrators (PAs), Open MPs and the CEOs of their District Development Authorities (DDA) must make it their immediate priority to establish the Provincial and District Procurement Committees because without the committees, they can’t procure and deliver services to people in the districts and provinces,” Bole underlined.

He said the National Procurement Act 2018 (NPA) has commenced operations effective 1st April 2019.

“The Procurement Act (NPA) 2018, under Section 77, gives authority to the National Procurement Commission Board that it may delegate, on such terms and conditions as it thinks fit, its procurement function at a provincial, district and local level.

“All PSTB & DSTB ceased effective 1st April 2019. However, Section 81 transition provisions of the NPA make allowance for the CSTB to function until appointment of NPC Board and staff. NPC has staff and interim board in operation effective 6th of May 2020,” he said.

“Therefore, all DSTB and PSTB ceased to exist and Transition Provisions Section 81 of NPA ceased effective 6th of May 2020.

“All and any PSTB, DSTB or procurement committee meetings without the NPC board approval or delegation of board’s powers will be deemed illegal and penalties provisions in NPA under Section 78 after 6th May 2020 and other provisions will apply.”

Bole said NPC has published a circular in the dailies last month providing an update on the procurement committee establishment.

“It is important that Open MPs, Governors and their PAs and CEOs of DDAs must make it their business to communicate with NPC and have their committees established.

“We will soon be issuing letters to all individual MPs during this session of Parliament for them to make sure the committees are established in their respective districts and provinces within this year,” Bole stated.

(NPC CEO, Simon Bole)