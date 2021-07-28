National Planning Conference

After seven years of absence, the annual conference on discussions of vital issues is being revived and started yesterday in Port Moresby.

The meet brings together key provincial and district planners from various departments for presentations and discussions on the formulation, coordination and implementation of National policies, development plans and links to national budget processes.

Other expected outcomes include gauging the support of participants for the new National Planning bill 2021, and the outcome of the performance of the Medium Term Development Plan III 2018-2022.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, DNPM Secretary, Koney Samuel said the implementation and alignment exercise has been challenging for the department and the government due to the slow responses from the sectors and some provinces and districts.

“MTDP III contains the sectoral indicators and targets and the alignment of your development plans is important to support improvement on your own sectoral indicators and targets.

“I commend every one of you that have responded positively and look forward to support other sectors, provinces and districts who are still aligning their sectoral, provincial and district development plans,” Mr Samuel said.

He said few sectors have realized the importance of having development plans and have submitted their drafts for the department’s input.

“As we are faced with the challenges of managing limited budgetary resources, planning remains a strategic tool to allocate resources to priority projects and programs that will create impact and ensure maximum returns on those investments.”

He added that they have received greater response and cooperation from provinces and districts and in terms of MTDP III implementation and alignment.

To date, 19 of the 22 provinces have submitted their provincial development plans and 75 out of the 89 districts have submitted their district development plans.