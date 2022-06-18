National Labour Day Marked

The convoy began from DLIR office, Hohola and Poreporena Freeway, headed downtown and towards Koki, up to Badili towards 2 to 5 mile, passing the Courts Roundabout. This continued towards Kennedy road and finishing off on the Independence Drive to complete the route at Sir John Guise Stadium.

Acting Secretary for DLIR, George Taunakekei encouraged all workers both private and public sector.

The theme for this year’s National Labour day is ‘Maintaining Safety and Health at Workplace.

Mr Taunakekei mentioned the achievements of the company like the launching of the National Employment Policy.

The Labour Day celebrations had been put on hold for a couple of years and today marks its first celebration after the COVID restrictions.