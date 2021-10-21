National Heads Menstrual Equity NGO

DfG (Morobe) is a small non-profit organization that creates and distributes washable menstrual health and hygiene wear to women and girls in th Morobe Province, and Jean is its first elected national, since the group was formed in Lae in 2016.



With coastal roots from Milne Bay and Central provinces, Jean was born in Mt. Hagen, Western Highlands Province, raised in Lae and spent a great deal of her formative years travelling internationally with Kings Kid’s, a Christian youth movement dedicated to empowering children through discipleship and performing arts.

Over a period of eight years, she and an entourage of young children and youths represented PNG through song and dance outreach to audiences in Australia, USA, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Spain, South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.



She attributes much of her success to her parents, the late Leonard and Edith Valu. Both were members of the Cassowary Road United Church. Jean has fond memories growing up in Lae.



“Lae was fun. Safe. We walked everywhere. Took part in sports every weekend. There were shoe shops. Two picture theatres. I spent Year 11 and 12 at Bugandi Secondary School. I remember bicycle races out at UNITECH, and river tubing from Wampit down to Gabensis.”



Jean went on to study at The University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG) gaining a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Mathematics in 2000. It was while studying at UPNG that Jean met her husband, Luke, and after a short stint in Madang, decided to resettle back in Lae, where Luke eventually started a private law firm.



In their early years, Jean decided to homeschool their four children, and has spent the best part of that last 20 years, tutoring, teaching, coaching and giving back to her community.

She was the Team Manager for the PNG Swim squad, and supported the team at the Pacific Games, hosted by Samoa in 2019. Jean has also been on The International School of Lae (TISOL) Board for six years and has represented them at International Education Agency (IEA) gatherings nationally.



Jean is a firm believer in the value of education, and as an Ambassador of Women’s Health Training at Days for Girls is passionate about building a more equitable world for women and girls.



“Days for Girls is important because the dropout rate in schools is high for females once they menstruate. There is a misunderstanding that when a girl has her menstruation, she is ready for marriage. But we don’t want our daughters just to marry, we want them to continue with their schooling to fulfil their potential.”



Days for Girls has been operating in Lae for a number of years. Since 2018 they have given free DfG periods packs to over 4500 women and girls. They have recently become certified through the sponsorship and support of Jean’s current employer Albatross Integrated, and as a fully-fledged Association, are extending the mandate to cover the whole of the province.



“Morobe is a large province. We are a small group of volunteers, but we are determined to create more sustainable solutions to period poverty with the provision of washable pads, which is good for us, good for our province and good for Lae.

“I believe in Lae.”