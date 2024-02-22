National Fisheries College Facilities Upgrade

This move will help to enhance Papua New Guinea's fisheries sector. The signing ceremony, which took place this week, marked the initiation of the NFC Waterfront Facilities Redevelopment project.

The signing of the Minutes of Discussions delineated the roles and responsibilities of the respective governments in the project, from preparatory survey studies to the actual construction phase, pending approval from the Government of Japan.

Expressing gratitude during the ceremony, Justin Ilakini, the Managing Director of NFA, underscored the critical need for refurbishing the college infrastructure. He highlighted NFC's pivotal role as Papua New Guinea's premier institution for fisheries and marine resources training, offering a spectrum of courses spanning Coastal Fisheries Operations, Post-Harvest Techniques, Fisheries Governance, Aquaculture, and Fisheries Business.

Ilakini further elaborated on the project's potential to introduce new courses, including Trap Net Operations, Value-Adding, Refrigerator Mechanics, and Onboard Training (OBT), in collaboration with the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan (OFCF).

Masayuki HAYASHI, the Preparatory Survey Study Team Leader for JICA, emphasized the significance of the NFC project, not only for Papua New Guinea but also for the broader Pacific region. He expressed JICA's commitment to advancing the project following approval in Tokyo.

Echoing Hayashi's sentiments, Hideaki Matsuoka, the Chief Representative of JICA's PNG Office, highlighted the longstanding cooperation between JICA and PNG in the fisheries sector. He emphasized JICA's dedication to ensuring the successful implementation of the NFC project, commemorating Japan's 50 years of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Papua New Guinea.

The Department of National Planning and Monitoring's Acting First Assistant Secretary, Reichert Thanda, also played a pivotal role in the ceremony, underscoring the government's commitment to coordinating donor-funded projects and programs.

The NFC, tasked with delivering Key Result Area 8 of the Fisheries Sector Strategic Plan, aims to strengthen research, development, extension, and capacity-building initiatives, fostering equitable, inclusive, and sustainable fisheries in Papua New Guinea and the wider region.