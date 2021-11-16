National Cultural Policy Consultation Workshop

The purpose of this Consultation Workshop is to gauge views of Papua New Guinean’s towards developing a cultural policy, which the Government is confident will be inclusive.

The development of this National Cultural Policy is a milestone for the country and the cultural sector, making it a necessary and timely document because in the last 4 decades since PNG’s independence, policy directions were inconsistent towards cultural development in the country.

NCC Executive Director Steven Kilanda thanked the Provincial Administrations for Oro, Gulf, Milne Bay, Western and Central and of NCD as their presence in this policy is important in promoting, safeguarding and preserving culture.

“Culture is with the people, the respective provincial government you are a very important partner to this commission. That’s why in this Southern Regional Workshop we really need you,” said Mr Kilanda.

He added, “For so long we have not had a policy for the last 37 years so that’s why the culture was not recognized at the national level and it was not recognized by the stakeholders and this is the first time we are trying to get this document out.”

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Isi Henry Leonard stated that the policy will empower the State’s cultural institutions and promote excellence with strategic policy directions, regulatory powers, strong leadership and governance to provide effective cultural services, and ensure that government policies are aligned to develop and safeguard cultural heritage, assets and aspirations.

“You have to belong to a country, you have to belong to a community, you have to belong to a society and your culture is that identity,” said Minister Leonard.

Minister Leonard officially declared the NCP 2022-2032 Southern Region Workshop open and reminded participants to engage in the significant dialogue that will set the path in honoring the country.