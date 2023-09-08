National Climate Summit underway in Port Moresby

The summit, hosted by the Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA), aims to unite leaders, experts, and stakeholders from various backgrounds in substantive discussions centered around the crucial theme of "climate justice and social inclusion."

Papua New Guinea, highly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change, has been grappling with rising sea levels, increasingly severe weather events, and shifting rainfall patterns, impacting both coastal and highland communities, agriculture, and infrastructure.

Minister Kilepa emphasized the inherent injustice in the fact that those who have contributed the least to climate change are suffering the most. He stated, "The injustice of climate change lies in the fact that our most vulnerable are impacted severely by changes they did not contribute to over the last century, and they are unknowingly bearing that cost."

The summit's primary objective is to amplify the voices of these vulnerable communities in a socially inclusive manner, advocating for a just response to the adverse impacts of climate change.

Moreover, Minister Kilepa stressed the urgency of accelerating access to climate finance to address the country's climate change priorities. He underlined the importance of exploring climate finance from domestic and international sources, both public and private, at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

The event is expected to draw nearly three hundred participants, including leaders, experts, and stakeholders with diverse backgrounds.

Minister Kilepa anticipates that the summit's outcomes will facilitate the country's preparedness to enhance community resilience, expedite access to climate finance, reaffirm international commitments on climate change, and strengthen collaboration among climate stakeholders in PNG.

Acknowledging the financial and logistical challenges associated with such a significant event, Minister Kilepa expressed gratitude to the corporate entities and development partners who have stepped forward to sponsor the summit.

Some of the sponsors include Ela Motors, National Energy Authority, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Global Green Growth Institute, New Zealand High Commission, Australia High Commission, Newcrest Mining Limited, European Union.