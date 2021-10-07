National Censorship Policy Launched

The National Censorship Policy II 2021-2025, was launched in Port Moresby witnessed by government agencies and representatives from various organizations.

Minister for Community Development, Youth and Religion, Wake Goi said the National Censorship Policy that the government has introduced is vital to protect our Christian values and morals, especially in filtering out unwarranted contents.

“We are in the midst of global information warfare between countries supported by their big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and others.

“Everyday millions of information are generated from all over the world through, television, radio and the internet. We are all at risk of being victims of misinformation and cyber bullying,” he said.

Minister Goi said: “This policy deals with how we can improve when dealing with the issues concerning content of information generated and disseminated.”

Chief Censor, Jim Abani said in today’s world the production and sharing of information is instant, therefore is challenging to deal with issues that may arise.

“We are constantly battling on how to limit access and filter our public information system. We are grateful for the Cyber Crime Code Act 2016, that is slowly filtering down to the people but more needs to be done to protect ourselves from information and materials that is harmful to our minds and values.”