National Book Week Launch

Minister Uguro emphasized that it is a must that all schools across the country have libraries.

He said government is embarking on establishing school libraries and public libraries in all districts and provincial headquarters throughout the country.

Uguro said it is relevant that the public has access to reading materials too.

“It is the priority of the Marape-Basil Government to ensure that our libraries are accessible to our citizens and schools throughout the country.

"All schools must have school libraries, apart from the classroom, teachers houses and science labs. There must be a school library and it must be priority for our schools”, added Minister Uguro.

The Minister also launched the Office of the Library and Archives Corporate Plan 2021-2023, the reopening of the Hohola Public Library and the Kamuti Mobile Library.

The Kamuti Mobile Library is named after Francis Kamuti, the longest serving public servant with the National Library.

Kamuti served there for 45 years.