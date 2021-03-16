Nation counts down to late Grand Chief’s burial

The nation is now counting down the hours to the burial of late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Visitors joined the people of Wewak to hold vigil for the late founding father from yesterday evening, and into the early hours of this morning.

Provincial leaders led their people to pay their respects to Sana.

Students from the local schools came to bid late Sir Michael goodbye.

Tribute after tribute was paid, from visitors from West Sepik, to Manus, down to East New Britain and across to Morobe.

Traditional songs of mourning, flower wreaths, money and food were presented to the family of the late Grand Chief, as hundreds of Papua New Guinea express sorrow at the loss of the Somare Family, and that of this nation.

East Sepik Governor Allan Bird said, “Mi laik makim maus blo yupla na tok tenkyu long grup ikam long autsait. On behalf long pipol blong Is Sipik na on behalf long femli, mipla itok tenkyu long ol.”

A funeral of the late Grand Chief will be held at the Somare Stadium, before it departs for his final resting place atop Kreer Heights.

The final burial ceremony is expected to take place between 3pm and 4pm this afternoon.