NASLS Agency For Silur

The office was opened by New Ireland Governor, Sir Julius Chan recently.

NASLS Executive, John Mara during the opening said it is important to have banking services at the LLG level.

He said bank is in line with an MOU signed between the New Ireland Government and the Bank of Papua New Guinea, therefore the bank is reaching out to the unbanked population and also encouraging a savings culture in rural communities.

Mara said the Konoagil LLG had a lot of economic potential through the various logging activities and now with the advent of the Carbon trade.