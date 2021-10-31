Nasfund Partners With Cancer Foundation

This MoU enables the Fund to be the official distribution point for the PNGCF Awareness Information Education Communication (IEC) print materials. Nasfund’s extensive branch network throughout PNG will support the foundation’s public health and education outreach programs.

The Fund’s collaboration with PNGCF is important, especially during these times where continuous engagement has become difficult due to the recent COVID-19 surge and the “Niupela Pasin” measures.

Being the key distribution point for the foundation’s awareness materials, Nasfund branches will have PNGCF brochures available for members at their service counters.

The MoU is a 12-month partnership and it commemorates Pinktober, the international Breast Cancer month. Speaking at the signing was Nasfund’s Chief Officer Human Capital, Vincent Lialu said: “As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we owe to our members across the country to continuously raise awareness through education and information dissemination on issues surrounding health and well-being.

“This partnership will see Cancer Awareness print materials displayed at our Branches operations throughout in 15 Branches and 5 Service Centers to be accessible by 600, 000 plus members.

The MoU will also see Nasfund Partnering with PNCF to roll its provincial awareness programs through our branches nationwide.”

PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscilla Napoleon who expressed the foundation’s gratitude to Nasfund board and management for the timely support.

Information pamphlets are available across Fund’s vast branch network to educate and raise awareness for its members on the prevention of cancer and encourage healthy lifestyle choices among Papua New Guineans.