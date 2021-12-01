Nasfund & Digicel's CellMoni Partner To Offer Easy Contribution Solution for Nasfund Members

The National Superannuation Fund (Nasfund), and Digicel PNG today signed an agreement that now allows Nasfund members to make payments to member superannuation accounts, using the CellMoni platform.

This agreement has come about in response to Nasfund’s desire to make the superannuation contribution process much easier and efficient for its membership.

Given that Digicel’s CellMoni service is being used for various bill payments providers, it was a natural avenue for expansion by Nasfund to improve member contribution safely and conveniently.

Nasfund Chief Officer Strategy Implementation, Turaho Morea said, “The decision to partner with CellMoni was strategic, as it reinforced the country’s leading superannuation provider as innovative, adaptable, and relevant during these changing times,” said Mr Morea.

“While every company in PNG and the world faces unique challenges in response to the pandemic that is COVID-19, we are excited that the Nasfund – Digicel’s CellMoni partnership is in place to provide a reliable, convenient, and most importantly safe avenue for our members to continue growing their savings. Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises from cash-crop farmers to small trade store owners who contribute as Nasfund members under Eda Supa were initially targeted for this service however members in the mainstream are welcome to utilize this great and simple contribution solution,” he said.

Digicel (PNG) Limited’s Chief Executive Officer, Colin Stone, said the partnership announced today with Nasfund contributes to Digicel’s vision for PNG’s digital transformation.

“Digital transformation in PNG is already in our everyday life; CellMoni customers pay their EasiPay and water bill, send and receive money in real-time, purchase their Digicel TV plan, buy Digicel plans, repay their loans and contribute to their savings every day from the comfort of their houses,” said Mr Stone.

With CellMoni, Nasfund members have the opportunity to grow their superannuation savings by loading their CellMoni wallet at any of the 1,200 CellMoni Authorized Agents nationwide and make their contribution instead of traveling long distances to branches and paying an additional cost.

Value-added services and world-class customer experiences are values shared by Digicel and Nasfund; and the digital financial transformation objectives will be met only if financial institutions work collectively to identify how they can collaborate; proving we are always better together.