Nasfund Begins GDP Awareness

Nasfund held its first GDP awareness session on August 6, at the University of Papua New Guinea and final-year students attended it from all UPNG Faculties.

The session entailed what opportunities were on offer through the GDP as well as its selection criteria.

Chief Officer Human Capital, Vincent Lialu said the decision to begin the GDP 2022 awareness was to ensure that eligible final-year students are being provided an insight into PNGs leading superannuation provider.

This would also ensure that they are well prepared to apply when applications open later this year.

The GDPs awareness session covered key components that applicants needed to know and this included the role of the fund, its current operations and a look into what is expected from its successful GDP applicants.

Mr Lialu said the session also covered key qualities of prospective applicants - academic performance, leadership potential, but above all, honest service to our members.

The Fund’s current GDP recipients, who have progressed within the Fund over the last 18 months, spoke to the students providing them an insight to what can be achieved through this program.

The Nasfund GDP 2022 will host similar sessions at Unitech, DWU, PAU and IBSU in the coming weeks.