Napoleon obtains EMBA

Napoleon was a finalist in the Not-for-profit category of the Westpac Outstanding Women’s Awards nominated by Steamships in 2019.

She has worked with PNG Cancer Foundation since graduating from University of PNG in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and Management.

Whilst still being employed with the PNGCF, managing the operations of the PNG Cancer Foundation from 2018 to date she proceeded to register for the Executive Master in Business Administration (EMBA), from 2021-2022, graduating with the EMBA recently.

In addition She is also involved in church and ministry commitments, choosing to live an active lifestyle through sports (playing soccer), and still caring for her dear parents.

PNGCF was formed in 2014 purposed to coordinate cancer education throughout the country while complimenting the work of the Health Promotions Division of the Department of health.

“I would say this EMBA journey taught me a lot of great soft skills like time management where there is always a workload of assessments every week and then the work meetings that were scheduled daily, on top of that other commitments such as the church, community, and family,” says Priscillar.

“Yes, my work with PNG Cancer Foundation and managing the operations really helped me to put into perspective all that I was learning, especially at the management and executive level,” she added.

As the Programs Coordinator from 2016-2019 she organized Free Cancer Screening events around PNG and over 400 cancer education & awareness workshops with over 11,000 participants.

Priscillar is privileged to be one of the Papua New Guineans to be awarded the Australia Awards Scholarship 2023. She will take up a Master's in Public Health at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, starting later in July this year.

Priscillar is grateful to her parents, Ernest and Sharon Napoleon for their support in her achievement.

Her Life Motto: "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up" ~ Genevieve Rhode ~