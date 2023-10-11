NAOC marks one year of service

Ruth Daniel, fondly known as 'Mama Ruth,' a veteran ambulance dispatcher, shared her joy working in the state-of-the-art facility, highlighting the remarkable transformation from a cramped room to a spacious, modern centre.

Initiated in 2015, Mama Ruth, one of SJA's longest-serving dispatchers, expressed pride in witnessing the evolution of the 111 emergency call centre.

"I am proud of myself as a dispatcher sitting here and working with all these computers. We have come a long way from what we had back then. It is great to have a good facility like this,” she said.

In the past year, NAOC has played a crucial role in coordinating emergency responses, dispatching ambulances swiftly and efficiently to aid those in need, ultimately saving lives. The PNG Government invested K1.5 million in the construction of this impressive facility, which was inaugurated by Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom.

The NAOC boasts a modern design and cutting-edge technology, including backup battery and generator sets, ensuring reliability during emergencies. Equipped with highly efficient radio and telecommunication systems, the centre is prepared to handle emergencies with precision. The spacious design accommodates additional staff and advanced IT infrastructure.

Acknowledging the dedication of NAOC staff and SJA PNG as a whole, the establishment looks back on a year of achievements while anticipating further advancements in emergency medical services.

The NAOC will continue to serve as the central command centre, coordinating critical responses.