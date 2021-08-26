Namatanai DDA Commits K5m

Namatanai MP Walter Schnaubelt made the announcement at the launching of Belhat Development Project 131 at Titigo village for wards 5 to 11 recently.

He said the NDDA has already approved K1 million which is now ready to be utilized for the scoping work to build the new assembly meeting area and administration.

He told the Matalai LLG president, Augustine Topi and his officers that 20 percent of the K1 million, about K200,000 must be spent on furniture and stationery for the assembly meeting area.

“Now that we have the Lihir royalty money being paid into NDDA account, all the six LLGs will receive K42,000 per month totaling to about K500,000 per year. The Lihir royalty money will be shared with all LLGs because that is rightfully the people’s monies,” he said.

Mr Schnaubelt also encouraged villagers to take care of the BSP branch that was recently opened in Namatanai, offering an incentive to encourage this.

“Please look after BSP Namatanai branch well, if you hear of any criminals planning to rob the bank, please report it to my office. We will have a reward for anyone who reports to us of such activities.

“If your story is verified and confirmed of such plans to rob the bank and police intercepts to apprehend the criminals then I will reward you for the information.”

“We have to look after this bank. It is not just the responsibility of BSP to look after the branch in Namatanai. You as customers must take the responsibility to look after it because if we don’t we will lose this important banking services.