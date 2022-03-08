Namatanai Airstrip opens to flights

Namatanai Airport, which is scheduled to be officially opened later this month, had been closed for almost 20 years.



Minister for Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt, said the airport had been sanctioned for operation.



Minister Schnaubelt, who is also the Member of Parliament for Namatanai, said this was one of the major developments that his district had seen in many years ‘My people will no longer brave the rough sea over the St George’s Channel to Kokopo in East New Britain nor the Buluminsky Highway for services in Kavieng.’



“The services are now being delivered at their doorsteps, which is the ‘Stretim Ai Dua Pastem’ concept that we have been introducing to our 93 wards and six Local Level Governments,” Schnaubelt said.



The 20-minute flight from Namatanai to Tokua had on board seven passengers including Ms Lasha Cheong of Rabaul Metal Industry.



Ms Cheong was in Namatanai for business and learned of the first commercial flight and took the opportunity ‘Our business is currently setting up in Namatanai and with the airport being opened, it is timely and a big benefit to us and the many business houses.’



“We have been traveling on boats from Rabaul to Namatanai to do business but that will now be a thing of the past.



“The airport will serve the people of East New Britain and New Ireland provinces as well as the business community,” Ms Cheong said.



Meanwhile preparations are underway for the opening ceremony of the Namatanai Airport as well as launching of three other projects including the flight training centre, fire station and the new power station for Namatanai town.