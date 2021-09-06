Namah Supports Family’s Call

A leading pathologist has actually advised the family to delay the autopsy and ask for a Coronas Inquest into the deaths.

The pathologist has said that these are no ordinary deaths and the implications of this investigation are serious.

“All persons in position of responsibility from the hospital CEO, Health Secretary, the Pandemic Controller right up to the Prime Minister are culpable and must bear responsibility,” Mr Namah said.

“Any autopsy that is conducted must include all related deaths at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

“The Health Secretary must order this inquest immediately. This does not preclude a medical inquiry I called for earlier. Both inquiries are absolutely essential to assure our people that our health system and our medical processes and procedures are not compromised.”