Namah On Power Of Mercy

In a statement, Mr Namah appealed to PM Marape to reconsider directing the Attorney General and Secretary for Justice, Dr Eric Kwa in regards to the power of mercy decision and address the law and order problems in the country that are spiraling out of control instead.

The Opposition Leader stated that the country has a problem with many known criminals who have not been brought to justice.

Mr Namah said: “There are gruesome murders, tribal deaths, rapes of minors, theft, graft and corruption that are going unattended daily. In addition, drugs, arms and human trafficking is happening with international connections.”

He said power of mercy is exercised in extreme cases and for prisoners of political conscience but stated that it is not to be implemented on common criminals.

Mr Namah further stated that exercising the power of mercy on common criminals who would be released on Parole or License would set a very bad precedence.

He also warns that such decision would be irresponsible and it could attract public outcry and may be the cause of mass prison breakouts throughout the country.

Namah said it defeats the entire purpose of having a justice system as a deterrent for serious crimes.