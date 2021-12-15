Namah Pays Tribute To Sir Paulias

Sir Paulias was a remarkable ambassador, prolific author, commentator and a friend of the common person. He served his people and PNG with great distinction in every situation.

When PNG gained Independence in 1975, Sir Paulias was Ambassador to the United States of America and served concurrently as Ambassador to the United Nations from 1975-1979.

Namah said it is without doubt Sir Paulias was the voice that silenced those who were at the United Nations in 1976, who wanted secession for Bougainville.

As ambassador and later as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Sir Paulias was instrumental in moulding PNG’s foreign relations in its formative years.

Through his numerous books and television commentaries, he helped young Papua New Guineans come to terms with matters of grace, courtesy, etiquette and protocol, which are so important to daily conduct but which are found wanting because of lack of instruction.

He was a stickler for punctuality and his own life and conduct showed it.

“We can all do his memory proud if we could emulate the manner in which he turned everything he did into something instructive for others,” Namah added.