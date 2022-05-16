Namah pays tribute to DPM Basil

Opposition Leader Belden Namah has expressed sorrow at the passing of Deputy Prime Minister and Bulolo MP, Sam Basil.



“It is with the heaviest of heart that I received the news of the tragic passing of our Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Transport, the Member of Bulolo and the Leader of the United Labour Party, Sam Basil,” Namah stated.



“I grieve this sudden and most shocking loss of my WUSLAI and beloved small brother for life, my best friend and my confidante. He became a Member of the PNG Party and was deputy opposition leader under me in 2011 and in 2012 after the National General Elections.



“In the time we were together I have treasured his counsel and his no-nonsense stand on national issues, particularly against corruption. I hold him in the highest regard and with the greatest of respect.’



“That his death should come on the eve of the Issue of Writs for the 2022 National General Elections and in a manner most dreadful and horrifying is sad beyond words.”



Namah went on to describe the late MP as a man of peace and calm. “A passionate Member who put his electorate before everything. Bulolo changed under his leadership across three consecutive terms of Parliament. He was a forthright man who spoke his mind and acted on his convictions. He was a Prime Ministerial candidate after serving many senior ministries and twice as Deputy Prime Minister.



“Sam Basil was a leader in the prime of his life, contributing his utmost best at the highest level and obviously had so much more to contribute for so many more years to come.’



“His family, the people of Bulolo, Members and supporters of the United Labour Party and Papua New Guinea will miss him.



Late Basil becomes the eighth M.P of the current Parliament to pass away in office. It is highest number of MPs to die in one Parliamentary term since Independence.



“May God Almighty guide him homeward and keep him until the final bugle call,” stated Namah.