Namah: No Need For Lockdown

He is concerned that his people of Vanimo Green River electorate, which borders Indonesia, are dead against lockdowns as it will cripple their livelihood, businesses and affect their children’s education.

According to the National Control Centre, two border provinces, Western and West Sepik including Easter Highlands Province are under lockdown as of yesterday.

“COVID-19 has been present in Papua New Guinea for two years now but it is not decimating the population as predicted by our doomsayers.

“My people who are more at risk than any other people in the country because they share the common international border with Indonesia where the COVID-19 Delta Variant is widespread.

“But my people are not falling over everywhere and they are far more aware of COVID-19 protocols and new normal routines than others because we had our teams out doing awareness right from the start,” Mr Namah said.

He said: “I just returned from Vanimo on Sunday, 26th of September. When I was in Vanimo, I went home to Bewani and everyone at home is living just fine. Today, they continue life as normal while observing the new rules.”

Mr Namah said another problem has now emerged in Vanimo where soldiers and police officers are going about Vanimo town physically assaulting people who are not wearing masks.

“Soldiers are supposed to be in the bush patrolling the border and preventing illegal border crossers from bringing in the virus from Indonesia. It is not their job to be policing new normal protocols.

“This is a health emergency and not a law and order issue, for the combined security forces to be out in force harassing our people.”

He stressed that the restrictions, lockdowns and security forces harassment are causing more problems than COVID-19 itself.

“A few people have died in Vanimo and I have personally checked. Always, they have had ongoing medical histories and complications like asthma, TB, diabetes and other respiratory diseases.

“The time for lockdowns is long gone. When the pandemic was first declared around March 2020, I called for a lockdown of PNG’s land and sea borders or entry points. I called for resources to be given to the two border provinces, Western and West Sepik.

“It is clear and health statistics prove that other diseases are taking far more lives than COVID-19, yet the amount of attention and resources conducted in behalf of the latter is staggering.”