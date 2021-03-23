Namah expresses sadness over MP’s death

Mr Namah said, “I received news of his death with extreme shock because it is so sudden and death has arrived for a person in the prime of his service to his people and country.

“We have only just returned the previous day from Wewak after laying to rest the founding father of the nation, Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

“And it is just weeks from the passing of another former Prime Minister and Moresby North West Member, Sir Mekere Morauta.

“He was another prominent son of the Gulf Province is a big blow for the people of Kerema and Gulf.

“Parliament has lost one more serving MP and the Opposition has lost a senior member.”

Namah has also raised concerns as to how Emergency Controller David Manning has attributed his death to COVID-19.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the manner in which the Emergency Controller, David Manning has attributed Mr Mendani’s death to COVID-19 without releasing any further information to support the statement and before the Member’s family has been informed.

“Even the death certificate has not been released before Manning’s public announcement.

“This is dangerous, discourteous and disrespectful.

“Mr Mendani’s death will now spark controversy as the Member now becomes the highest profile person in PNG to be named as a victim of COVID.”

Mr Namah stressed that it is very important for the COVID-19 team to release full details of the tests, test results and corroborative evidence to dispel any suspicion.

“As we await these details, on behalf of the Opposition and my family I offer my deepest condolences to the family of Hon. Mendani and the people of Kerema for their loss.”