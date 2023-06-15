Namah commends US Agreement

He stated it was the best agreement the country has ever signed.

“I’d like to highly commend Prime Minister James Marape for the partnership between PNG and USA agreement. While my committee the Permanent Parliament Committee for Foreign Affairs International Trade Immigration and Defence didn’t have a preview for this agreement by just looking at it and following Prime minister on the statement I believe this is the best agreement that our country has ever entered into.

“It is the best in the sense that the United States of America will help us build our force right now our force readiness is not there. Since 1990s we have decreased our Defence Force to just 2000 men and I know and I commend the previous government of Peter O’Neil then and now and Prime Minister Marape for trying to beef up our force. So that we give strength to our Defence Force.

Namah said a reality check needed to be in place as the only country within the region that is sharing a common border with the most populist Muslim country.

He said that the Australian Agreement was never debated however the question still stands as to how the Defense Corporation Agreement will help the country.

“Are we ready as a country? Is the defense force ready with policy and legislation and aligned with vision 2050. Have we had our Defence White Paper signed prior to entering to this agreement, have we got our Foreign Affairs White Paper signed? I believe not. In terms of Policy and Legislation we are not there yet.

He stated that the United States are using the LB System a navigation satellite system and the PNG Government, Defense and fisheries can enter into the satellite space to have surveillance of territorial waters, land borders, illegal login that’s taking place, illegal fishing taking place, illegal trade and firearm, drugs along the border, human smuggling and more.

Namah stated this will also fix the issue of Foreign Exchange.

Prime Minister James Marape, commended Namah and other members of Parliament for their recognition in the importance of the PNG-US agreement to the country.

“These two back-to-back agreements signed (PNG-US Defence Cooperation Agreement and Ship Rider Agreement) does not in any way or form compromise our relationship with other countries. This is done with sync and principle of ‘Friends to All, Enemies to None’.”