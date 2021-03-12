Namah apologizes in parliament

Namah also apologised to former Chief Justice, Sir Salamo Injia for storming the court house in 2012.

“I am accused of mistreating the Grand Chief during the political impasse of 2011.

“I am accused of storming into the Court Room of the then Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia at that time.

“And I am accused of declaring the Grand Chief a stranger in our Parliament.

“I accept the criticisms that have arisen but I will not have them taint the memory of my relationship with the Grand Chief or with his family, the people of East and West Sepik and the wider PNG.”

However, Namah said his conscience was clear when he did what he did then.

He said it was never personal.

Namah added that if people in this country still have grudges against him, he was asked that they forgave him.

“We all seem to suffer short memories or prefer to be selective in what we choose to remember. It is a dangerous thing to be selective.

“In 2011 the political atmosphere was different and a call for change was heard loud and clear in our country and elsewhere. A kitchen cabinet was running the government and it was doing it without the Grand Chief’s knowledge or consent.

“The majority of the Members of Parliament at the time called for and wanted change. I was only an instrument of change at that time as I took lead and stood out. Let us all not start the blame game here now.”