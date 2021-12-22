Nakin Remembers Fellow Bougainvillean

The late Sam Akoitai passed on the morning of Friday, 17th 2021, doing something he truly loved, which was speaking to his people and resolving issues, which is a testament to his dedication to public service.

Mr Nakin said the late MP always led from the front like a true leader and died doing just that, something he loved even at the hardest times during the Bougainville Crisis.

“There were three of us always leading and advising the National Government on Bougainville issues but as he joined early in 1997, he was the most vocal among us, until Regional Member, Peter Tsiamalili Jr came in late this year.

“The late Sam Akoitai was instrumental in building bridges between the Bougainville leaders and all the factions on island and was also the bridge builder between opposing sides of the National Parliament on Bougainville matters.”

He said the late Sam Akoitai’s commitment to peace-building and maintaining law and order on Bougainville was courageous, relentless and admirable.

Mr Nakin described late Akoitai, as a man of great courage who strived for peace among his people and achieved more than most in his lifetime, being first elected to the sixth National Parliament for the Central Bougainville seat in the 1997 General Election.

“Serving in three of our 10 National Parliaments, late Akoitai demonstrated his leadership through a lot of policy issues, particularly in the resource sector, a man of true grit, was courageous and persevered particularly during the Bougainville crisis.

He sent his condolences to the immediate family of the Late Sam Akoitai, children, Nathan, Kimberly, Florance, Samuel and the people of Central Bougainville, his Wakunai and Rotokas people.

“May God grant all of us peace and comfort as we mourn the loss of this great man. To my good brother and peace champion, your leaving is an enormous loss to Bougainville and PNG. May you rest in eternal peace.”