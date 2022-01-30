Naime Hosts Aust High Com

Naime operated a tour site at GehiGehi near Ahioma village however; the COVID-19 Pandemic has stopped the cruise liners visiting Milne Bay.

She said it was a good money earner for her family when the cruise tourism was at its peak. She hopes the ban on the cruise liners will be up lifted soon so she can continue hosting overseas tourists.

Ms Naime hosted Australian Commissioner Philp and DFAT Officer, Kristy Brown to a Milne Bay Fruit Basket at Ahioma village near Alotau last week.

A few hours earlier, High Commissioner Philp was able to see the enterprising Milne Bay women.

He was with the Milne Bay Women Vendors Association that sell various fresh food, fruits, cooked and baked food, herbal soaps, skin oils, lotions and sewn clothing and printed t-shirts at the new Alotau Town Market.

The MWVA women hosted a light luncheon for him and his party after the tour of the market before traveling to Ahioma.

The High Commissioner enjoyed the Milne Bay Fruit Basket at Ahioma prepared by Naime. He also hoped the cruise tourism returned soon to help tour operators like her.

The Milne Bay Fruit Basket is what Ms Naime would serve to the tourists apart from sale of Milne Bay art & crafts, traditional dancing displays and village lifestyle.

The Milne Bay Fruit Basket consists of fruits like ripe bananas, pineapples, mangoes, green coconut served in a woven coconut basket.

An additional accompaniment is a local refreshing fruit drink called - Salautu made up of green coconut juice and flesh mixed with grated ripe pineapples.