Nadzab works progressing

Worth about K600 million, the project is funded primarily through a JICA overseas development assistance loan with counterpart contribution from the Government of PNG.

The Project will meet the future demands of air transportation at Nadzab Airport to establish an alternate hub airport to Port Moresby (Jackson’s) International Airport by accommodating large wide body jet aircrafts by constructing an international and domestic terminal and domestic new passenger terminal building, and upgrading associated facilities. This will improve facilitation of air transportation, and upgrading of associated facilities and contribute to economic growth in PNG.

“As part of DNPM’s oversight responsibilities, ongoing and periodic visits to project sites are important to ensure project targets and schedules are maintained and at all cost manage project risks,” stated the department.