Nadzab Township work will progress

Lae MP and Lands Minister, John Rosso, said he has been tasked by the prime minister to ensure the township becomes a reality.

“We’re looking at getting 9,000 hectares and converting that into state lease, working in partnership with the Morobe Provincial Government, the Huon Gulf district administration and their Member and our governor,” he stated.

“But Lands Department is driving it, under the guidance of myself and the prime minister, to ensure that the new Nadzab city starts launching (this year) and working towards development plans for the next 10 years.”

Just like the landowners of Roku in Central Province, who surrendered 550 hectares of land to their development partners under a trust company, the same concept will be applied to Gabsongkeg landowners.

Under this concept, the land will be converted into a state lease, with Rosso pointing out in an August 2021 Parliament session that the area will be protected for the landowners.

“No squatters can go and sit on that land, no one can steal that land from them and after 99 years, they can develop that land in any way they want…”

The Nadzab impact project, however, has met some resistance from the landowners at Wampar LLG, who are yet to access electricity and proper running water despite living near the gateway to PNG’s second largest city.

The community has been consistently calling on the provincial and national government to address their development issues before embarking on new projects.