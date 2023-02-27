Nadzab relocation update

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands, John Rosso, said they are working with the Morobe Governor, Luther Wenge, and his administration to establish the planning of Morobe’s new provincial headquarters at Nadzab.

“Eighty per cent of the work is already done and it’s just a matter of finalising the relocation of our provincial headquarters and building a brand new township at Nadzab,” said Rosso.

“This will also help alleviate housing issues for our people in Morobe Province.

“We are trying to build at least five thousand houses there and have a brand new provincial headquarters there.”

“We have one hundred and fifty (K150) million for the Nadzab (relocation),” said Governor Wenge.

“We’re going to move the capital from here to Nadzab so K150 million is to buy the landowners’ customary land or State land and free us to move up there and set up the infrastructure.”