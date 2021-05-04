Nadzab firefighting team boosted

The trainees recently received their certificates after completing the first part of a series of trainings.

Under the supervision of their seniors, Nadzab’s new trainees tackled a mock blaze within the airport premises on Friday, the 30th of April.

An old aviation fuel tank, representing an aircraft, was set on fire while the recruits were given three minutes to arrive at the emergency site.

In the presence of National Airports Corporation management, including the acting managing director, Rex Kiponge, the team put out the flames and rescued passengers.

They were then given a tradition welcome in the form of a wetdown.

Acting managing director, Kiponge, said airport rescue firefighting and emergency is a critical function of NAC which is guided by the Civil Aviation Rules part 139.

“We provide the numbers for the firefighters in each of the respective airports based on the category,” he said.

“In the last few weeks, NAC recruited 22 trainees who have been undergoing training in aviation rescue firefighting in Madang, Mt Hagen and Lae airports.

The five trainees at Nadzab received their certificates after completing their basic firemanship training.