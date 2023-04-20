Nadzab airport renamed

Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Walter Schnaubelt, said this during yesterday’s site visit of the president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Professor Tanaka Akihiko.

A plaque bearing the inclusion of “tomodachi”, which means “friend” in Japanese, was unveiled by Minister Schnaubelt and Professor Akihiko, with the JICA president thanking Prime Minister James Marape for approving the name change.

Minister Schnaubelt outlined that the Nadzab redevelopment project is jointly funded by the Japanese Overseas Development concessional loan (ODA loan) and the Government of Papua New Guinea through budgetary allocation.

“This project has been a significant undertaking, and I am proud to say that it is nearing its completion thanks to the collaborative efforts of both our governments,” he said.

“Today, we are not only celebrating the progress of the Nadzab Airport Redevelopment Project, but also commemorating this momentous occasion with the unveiling of a plaque jointly by Professor Tanaka Akihiko and myself.

“The airport will be renamed as Nadzab Tomodachi International Airport, symbolising the cooperation and friendship between the people of Japan and PNG.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to Professor Tanaka Akihiko and the people of Japan for their support in financing this project through a concessional loan.

“The low-cost financing provided by JICA has enabled us to develop a world-class airport that will serve as a catalyst for economic growth in this region.

“I am grateful for the strong partnership and cooperation between Japan and PNG, and I look forward to further enhancing our bilateral relations in the future.”

After the unveiling of the plaque, all guests were invited to sign their names at the back of the plaque, starting with the Japanese delegation then Minister Schnaubelt and Deputy Prime Minister and Lae MP, John Rosso.