NACS Set For Awareness Drive

According to NACS statistics, figures for HIV infections had risen from 0.65 percent in previous elections to 1 percent. NACS anticipates that a similar trend could be experienced, if less focus is on HIV prevention.

The message will read the five pledges; Vote freely and fairly for a healthy nation; Protect Myself and My Family from HIV, STI and COVID-19, Stand Up against all forms of Stigma and Discrimination, Stand Up against all forms of Violence and abuse, Respect the Rights and Promote Equal Participation.

NACS Acting Director, Tony Lupiwa said people read messages and followed many years ago from 2002 and 2010. People continuingly read and heard on radio and saw it on TV, and started to change their behaviour they saw the prevalence of HIV going down.

“It’s because of the mass awareness through the media, I thank the media who are present today that without you we wouldn’t be educating our population. Without you we couldn’t be sending out these messages for supporting us, we will go a long way in ending HIV with the rest of the world by 2030.

“Its and impossible task at the moment but I think we can do it,” Mr Lupiwa said.

He said, “We have the team going out next week for our second visit to the provinces to see that all our prevention messages and items like condoms and lubricants reach the districts, where people have access to them during this election time and that they are protected against HIV.”