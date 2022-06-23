NACS Raises Concern On HIV

For this reason, NACS in collaboration with the PNG Electoral Commission and the Department of Health have intensified the prevention efforts to minimize further transmission of HIV and other STIs, Unintended pregnancies, and COVID-19 during the elections.

NACS Acting Director, Tony Lupiwa, in a discussion stated that messages will be printed on posters, produced in jingles and T-shirts, which were presented recently by the Chinese Government.

The posters are part of NACS HIV Prevention Kits also consisting condoms, IEC Brochures, and the PPEs (face masks) that have been and will be sent to provinces to be distributed mainly campaign sites.

The Health Department 2018 STI/HIV & AIDS Program Annual report reported that in 2017 elections, there were 3000 new cases, which was an increase of 5 percent, compared to 2010.

The current HIV estimates as at end of 2021, states that there are 55,000 people living with HIV in PNG with 35,840 on Anti-Retro Viral Therapy or ART.