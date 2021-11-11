NAC Starts Peak Period Ops

This special Christmas operations will include collaboration with the Royal PNG Constabulary. This has been set up at the Jacksons Airport including, Mount Hagen, Goroka, Nadzab and Madang airports.

At the Jacksons airport, three security checkpoints have been set up at key locations within to carry out appropriate security checks on vehicles and persons entering the airport area.

NAC Acting Chief Executive Officer, Rex Kiponge said that the additional security checks would support NAC in identifying illicit drugs, dangerous weapons including firearms and drunk and disorderly persons.

“The objective is to identify any risks and address them outside the terminal. As we move into the Christmas Peak Period we need to be vigilant and provide a more secured environment for all airport users including the traveling public.”

NAC has also noted that at airport terminals will be busy this Christmas Holiday period and has advised strict compliance to the Niupela Pasin Protocols.